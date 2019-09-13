Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
John Frederick POWELL

John Frederick POWELL Notice
POWELL, John Frederick. Peacefully in Tauranga on Wednesday 11th September 2019 aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Much loved father and father in law of Andrew and Lee, Brian and Rachel, Mark and Mary, and Moira. Treasured grandad of Liam, Gavin, Christina, Luke, Joshua, Isaac, Aaron, and Aleida. John 3:16 R.I.P. A Rosary will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, on Monday 16th September at 5.00pm. A Requiem Mass for John will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road Mount Maunganui, on Tuesday 17th September at 11am followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga. Messages to the Powell family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
