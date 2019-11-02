Home

LAUDERDALE, John Frederick. (Associate of Royal Academy Music) 1935-2019. Passed away suddenly and peacefully on Thursday 31st October. Beloved father of Kathleen and Patricia and his six grandchildren. All messages to the Lauderdale family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth 4340. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, 141 Tasman Street, Opunake on Saturday 16th November at 12 noon, followed by burial at the Opunake Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
