STURGE, John Frank. Passed away as a result of an accident, aged 52 years.
Loving partner of Lisa Gardner. Awesome dad of Daniel and Terry.
Poppa of Isiah and Heidi, dog whisperer of Rocky.
Special son of Margaret Stein (Rotorua) and the late Arthur Sturge. Much loved step dad of the late Peter.
A service will be held on Monday 13th May 2019 at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei. Commencing at 12pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
