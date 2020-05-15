Home

John Frank HARDMAN

John Frank HARDMAN Notice
HARDMAN, John Frank. Born May 7, 1947. Passed away on April 6, 2020. Olive and family sincerely thank all who helped during John's illness and last days. To our doctors, St Johns, Healthcare NZ, District Nurses, Pharmacy, Hospice and Willetts for their care and support. To dear friends and family for cards, phone calls and visits. You have been such a comfort. John you are at peace now. My love for you grows deeper. Sailed away on your last voyage to a calmer anchorage.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2020
