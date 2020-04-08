Home

John Frank HARDMAN

HARDMAN, John Frank. 7 May 1947 - 6 April 2020. Peacefully at home after a long illness, with Olive his loving wife of 47 years at his side. Loved 'John-Boy' of his nieces and nephews, and the Larsen, Parfitt and Banks families. Free from pain at last. 'Til we meet again my darling'. A private cremation has taken place, and a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Communications please to the Hardman Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
