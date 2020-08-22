Home

John Frank GILLESPIE


1934 - 2020
John Frank GILLESPIE Notice
GILLESPIE, John Frank. Born 11 February 1934, passed away peacefully on 20th August 2020 at Bupa Beachhaven. Dearly loved husband of Gloria and the late Pamella. Much loved father of Jean (Australia) and Malcolm (Waiheke) and father-in-law of Brian. Special Grandad to Brent and Katrina Erbacher and great-grandfather to Scott Erbacher. Step-father of Sue Doherty and Scott Wilson. Funeral service details to be advised when the current restrictions are lifted Special thanks to the staff at Bupa Beachhaven for their special care of John



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
