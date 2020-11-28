|
|
|
BRAGG, John Frank. Passed away on November 19, 2020, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Mary for 64 years. Loved and loving Father of Michele, Justin and Linda, Michael and Ania. Much loved Grandfather of Jason and Kelly, Tania and Karl, Courtney and Olivia. Treasured Great Grandfather of Mena, Casey, Arie and Zoe. Admired for his dedication to the late Mary and his family; and his lifetime service to education, justice as a JP and the community. Deep appreciation to the kindhearted staff at Peacehaven for their compassionate care. As per John's wishes, we have held a private cremation. Will be deeply missed. Communication to the Bragg family, 5/21 Burch Street, Mt Albert, Auckland 1025.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020