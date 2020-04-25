Home

ATWILL, John Frank. On Thursday 23 April 2020 John passed away peacefully at Somerset Resthome, Mount Maunganui with this son Steve by his side. Dearly loved dad to Sue, Steve and Jill, father-in- law to Dave, Diane and Kevin. Grandad to Shane, Sharleen, Kim, Kristin and Tineke and Great-Grandad to 9 great- grandchildren. John will be greatly missed. He was a quiet, mischievous and lovely man, cherished always. Due to the current situation a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. All communications to The Atwill Family, 27 Gardenia Drive, Mount Maunganui.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
