STEINER, John Francis. Passed away peacefully at home on the evening of 8 August 2019, aged 79 years. Loved husband of Emily. Dearly loved father and father in law of Margaret and Peter, Phillip and Sally, Anne and Nigel. Very popular and loved "Grandad", "Grandad Johnny", and "Johnny Boy" of Jared, Heidi, Bradley and Anneke, Deanna and Brett, James, Oliver and Frances. Beloved eldest son of the late John and Veronica Steiner. Loved eldest brother of Leo, Paul, Eveleen Mear, Josephine Sheaff, Mary Murrow, Gabrielle Saville and their families. He was a friend to many and will be forever in our hearts. A special thank you to Hospice EBOP and all support persons and carers. A Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at St Peters Chanel Catholic Church, Whakatane on Monday 12th August at 11am followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Steiner family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019