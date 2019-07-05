Home

John Francis GIACON

GIACON, John Francis. Born 20 April 1935 in Napier, passed away peacefully on the 3rd July 2019. First child of Luigi and Mary Giacon followed by Frederic Anthony Edith and Michael. Married 1954 to Maryanne Merrick with five children; Helen, Lou, Julian, Paul and Eugene; and married Leith Robertson 1973. Eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Monday 8th July at 12:30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 5, 2019
