BOYLE, John Francis (Johnny). Passed away peacefully in Palmerston North on July 8, 2019, aged 67. Much loved and treasured son of the late Joan and Ted. Cherished brother of Mary and Rosalean, and special brother-in-law of Peter. Loved uncle of Liam, Hannah, Rory and Conor. Loved by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. A mass to celebrate Johnny's life will be held at St Dominic's Catholic Church, 34 Bolton Street, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland on Saturday, July 13 at 11.30 am, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to everyone who has cared for Johnny throughout his life, particularly in his homes in Levin.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 11 to July 12, 2019