PERRY, John Forrest (Jack). Passed away suddenly on 26th June 2019. Loved and Treasured father to Robyn and Wayne. Father-in- law to Christine. Grandfather to Jodie, Scott, and Jade. Great grandfather to seven great grandchildren. Taken from us so suddenly, he will be greatly missed. "In our hearts forever" A celebration of Jack's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at 2.00pm. Private Cremation. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019