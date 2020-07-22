|
FARRIES, John (Jock). Peacefully at home on 21st July 2020 with family, in his 80th Year. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father to James, David, Andrew and Debbie. Cherished grandfather of Ashleigh, Liam, Jordyn and Cameron. Great grandfather to Ava. A special thank you to our close family friend Noeline. A celebration of Jock's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Friday 24th July at 11am to be followed later by a burial at the Kimihia Cemetery, Great South Road, Huntly. All communications to the Farries Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020