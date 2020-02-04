|
|
|
DARROCH, John Farr. (Service Number # 22428029 Royal Army). Passed peacefully aged 87 years, surrounded by family on 1 February 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret. Much loved father of Sandra (deceased), Ewing, John and Karen. Father in law of Julie, Debbie and Tony. Loved grandfather of Shannon, Brooklyn, Hannah, Aaron, Callum and Fraser. A service for John will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Wednesday 5 February 2020 at 10:00 am. "At the going down of the Sun and in the Morning we will remember him."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020