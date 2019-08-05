|
GILBERT, John Evans. On Friday, 2nd August, 2019 in his 73rd year. Much loved son of Joan and the late John Gilbert. Brother of the late Peter Gilbert and treasured father of Anne, John and Sarah and grandfather to eight wonderful grandchildren. Devoted partner of Lorraine. Passed peacefully at home with Lorraine and his children. A Service will be held at Kohimarama Presbyterian Church, 34 Kohimarama Road, Kohimarama on the 7th August at 12noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019