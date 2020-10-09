Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waerenga Memorial Church
840 Taniwha Road
Waerenga, Te Kauwhata
View Map
THURLOW, John Ernest. Passed away unexpectedly at Middlemore Hospital on 6 October 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of Mary Thurlow and the late Laureen. Father of Russell and Andrew, and father in-law of Sarah and Angela. Grandpa of Ashley, Jaden, Toby and Aurora. Loved brother of Dorothy and the late Ruth and Elsie. "and now these three remain faith hope and love but the greatest of these is love" 1 Corinthians 13:13. Absent from the body present with the Lord A great and faithful servant. You will be much missed but never forgotten. Please join us to celebrate the life of John Thurlow on Tuesday 13 October at 11am in the Waerenga Memorial Church, 840 Taniwha Road, Waerenga, Te Kauwhata. For those who wish to view via livestream please go to www.dreamproductions.co.nz/ thurlow In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Kauaeranga Valley Christian Camp can be made at bit.ly/jethurlow0610



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020
