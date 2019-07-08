|
HOUGHTON, John Ernest. A life full of unconditional love, passed peacefully on 4th July 2019. Surrounded by the love of his devoted wife Nan and adored children, Fiona and Callum. Much loved father-in-law of Andrew and Penny and incredible Papa of Mackenzie, Riley, Preston, Fletcher and Blake. Brother to Ann and the King clan. John lived for his family and will be so sadly missed; our life has suddenly got a lot quieter. Rest peacefully and go with all our love forever. A celebration of John's life will be held at Purewa All Saints Chapel, Saturday 20th July at 3pm, followed by gathering at his daughter's home in St Heliers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019