LAWFORD, John Elliott (Johnny). Born August 26, 1933. Passed away on June 12, 2020. Johnny passed away peacefully with family and close friends surrounding him. Johns service will be held at All Saints Chapel-Purewa, 2 pm - Thursday 18th June and then after at St Johns Lounge-Purewa. John is at Sibuns - 582 Remuera Road, Remuera (Ph 09-520 3119) if anyone would like to say a last goodbye, from late Monday until Thursday morning. There is no need to make an appointment.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020