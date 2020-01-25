|
THORN, John Eldred. On 22 January 2020. Dearly loved husband of Ann, beloved father and father-in-law of Ingrid and Steve (Sydney) and Garrick and Bex (Christchurch). Treasured Papa of Jacob and Arthur. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Benson and Jennifer (Queensland), Bob and Trish (Greymouth) and Tilley and Jim (Waiheke). John will be farewelled at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium St Johns Road, Meadowbank Auckland on Tuesday 28 January 2020 at 1:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020