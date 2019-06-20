Home

John Edward SKELTON

Notice Condolences

John Edward SKELTON Notice
SKELTON, John Edward. On Tuesday, 18th June 2019 peacefully, at NorthHaven Hospital, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, father of the late Paul. Loved brother-in- law of Jim and Julia and uncle of Sally, Jeremy, Stephen and Matthew and their families. A service for John will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, the 21st of June 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of NorthHaven Hospital and all those involved with John's care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
