SKELTON, John Edward. On Tuesday, 18th June 2019 peacefully, at NorthHaven Hospital, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, father of the late Paul. Loved brother-in- law of Jim and Julia and uncle of Sally, Jeremy, Stephen and Matthew and their families. A service for John will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, the 21st of June 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of NorthHaven Hospital and all those involved with John's care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
