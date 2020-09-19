Home

Service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waikumete Cemetery, Chapel 1
DUKE, John. Passed away on Sunday, 13 September 2020 aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Jean. Loved dad of Lee, Diane and Linda. Loved grandfather of Peter (deceased), Matthew and Hollie, Christopher and Nicola, Tiffany, Ben and Damon. Great grandfather of Flynn, Cohen, Millen, Delylah and Tilly-Jean. Much respected brother in law of Ted, Jean and Kenneth (deceased). Loved friend of Carol. Thank you to the wonderful staff of Auckland and North Shore Hospitals for their care and kindness. He was a kind and decent man who will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate John's life will be held on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 at 11am, Waikumete Cemetery, Chapel 1. Due to unknown Covid-19 level for this date please register your attendance, name and contact number by email to [email protected] State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
