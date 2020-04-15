Home

John Douglas REID

John Douglas REID Notice
REID, John Douglas. Passed away 10th April 2020 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Joy. Much loved and respected father and father in law of Michael and Pauline, Craig and Meredith. Loving Grandad of Jonathan and Nicholas, Stephanie and Sarah. Loved brother of Jackie and loved and respected brother in law of Bob and Sue. Will be sadly missed, will live on in our hearts forever. Special thanks to St John Ambulance and Doctors and Nurses at Auckland Hospital. Due to current circumstances a private cremation has taken place.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
