Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
REEVES, John Douglas (Jack). peacefully on Saturday 24th October 2020 at Mary Shapley Rest Home. Adored husband of the late Betty. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Graeme and Leanne, Colin and Yvonne. Loved grandad of Hayden, Matt and Daniel. A service for Jack will be held on Saturday 31st October at 11am in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to St John's Ambulance Whakatane, P O Box 154, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications to the Reeves family C/- P O Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
