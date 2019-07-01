|
|
|
PATTERSON, John Douglas. Sadly passed away on Friday 28th June 2019 in Rotorua. Loved and cherished Husband of Jo, amazing father to Justin, Jordan, Anthony, Shawn and John. Grandad the best to Sophie, Keira, Vanessa, Zeppelin, Cherry, Kamayah, Issac, Ezra and Zuri. Special Father-in-law to Jodi and Sammy. Big brother to Lyn, Dave, Annette and Malcolm. Adored uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Best mate of Oskah (Dog). On behalf of John and his family we would like to say thank you to Hospice. We would also like to thank family and friends for all the love and support. John's funeral will be held at the Rotorua Novotel Tutanekai Street this Thursday 4th July at 12pm. Thereafter, private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019