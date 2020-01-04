|
MATICH, John Douglas. Born June 15, 1925. Passed away on December 26, 2019. Passed away peacefully at the Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village, Birkenhead, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Anna, Stephen and Sheree, Paul and Dale, and Tracey and Craig. Loved grandpa of Sophia and Jade. In accordance with John's wishes, a private family farewell was held at H Morris Funerals followed by cremation at North Shore Memorial Park, with his ashes to be interred with Pam at the Mount Wesley Cemetery. We wish to thank family and friends, and the staff at the Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village for their support at this time. Correspondence to Anna Matich, 22/22 Cleveland Rd, Parnell, Auckland 1052.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020