Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for John MATICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Douglas MATICH


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
John Douglas MATICH Notice
MATICH, John Douglas. Born June 15, 1925. Passed away on December 26, 2019. Passed away peacefully at the Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village, Birkenhead, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Anna, Stephen and Sheree, Paul and Dale, and Tracey and Craig. Loved grandpa of Sophia and Jade. In accordance with John's wishes, a private family farewell was held at H Morris Funerals followed by cremation at North Shore Memorial Park, with his ashes to be interred with Pam at the Mount Wesley Cemetery. We wish to thank family and friends, and the staff at the Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village for their support at this time. Correspondence to Anna Matich, 22/22 Cleveland Rd, Parnell, Auckland 1052.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -