Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Melville Funeral Services. ltd
30 Hill St
Onehunga, Auckland 1061
(027) 221-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for John LUCKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Douglas LUCKETT

Add a Memory
John Douglas LUCKETT Notice
LUCKETT, John Douglas. Passed away peacefully on 16 June 2020 at Elizabeth Knox Retirement Home. Late of Onetangi, Waiheke Island. Dearly loved husband of Robyn and brother of Patricia (England). Loved uncle of Sarah and great uncle of Ed and Lara. Sincerest thanks to St John's Waiheke, Drs and nurses at Ostend Medical Centre and everyone at the Elizabeth Knox Retirement Home, Waiheke Health Trust and Waiheke RSA who cared for and supported John, especially Rick and Margaret Owen. Rest In Peace John. You will be sadly missed.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -