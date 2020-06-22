|
LUCKETT, John Douglas. Passed away peacefully on 16 June 2020 at Elizabeth Knox Retirement Home. Late of Onetangi, Waiheke Island. Dearly loved husband of Robyn and brother of Patricia (England). Loved uncle of Sarah and great uncle of Ed and Lara. Sincerest thanks to St John's Waiheke, Drs and nurses at Ostend Medical Centre and everyone at the Elizabeth Knox Retirement Home, Waiheke Health Trust and Waiheke RSA who cared for and supported John, especially Rick and Margaret Owen. Rest In Peace John. You will be sadly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2020