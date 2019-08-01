Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
John Douglas DAVEY Notice
DAVEY, John Douglas. Passed peacefully on 30th July, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved father of Tina, Bronwyn, Mark and Joanne, and father-in-law to Steve, beloved Poppa of Angela, Glenn and Lila, and great Poppa of Bishop, Cabel and Khobe, and former husband and good friend of Christina. Requiescat in pace. A service for John will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday, 5th August, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Davey family C/- the above funeral home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
