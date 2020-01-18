|
|
|
BENNION, John Douglas. Passed away in Hamilton peacefully on the 17th January, after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loved Father and Father in law of Pierse and Mary, Jacqui and Julie, Cathy and Lindsay, Tom and Megan and the late Gerard. Special 'father' to Bernadette, Neil and Matty. Loved grandfather of Michael and Lindsay, Matthew, Sarah, Eilish, Portia, Amelia, Gemma, Sam and Annabel. Loved great grandfather of Ethan and Arden. "As is a tale, so is life: not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters."- Seneca A Requiem Mass for this beautiful man will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East on Wednesday the 22nd January at 10.30 am followed by burial at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Auckland. In lieu of flowers John would like donations made to support the work of the Parkinsons Society Hamilton. Any messages can be sent to [email protected] or to John Bennion c/o P.O. Box 25433 Wellington 6140
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020