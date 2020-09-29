|
CARLYON, John Dobson. Unexpectedly at his home in Whangamata, on 25th September, 2020; aged 74 years. Dearly loved Dad of Melanie and Matt, Gemma and Peter. Cherished Papa/ Grandpa of Jaimee, Bailee, Evie, Benji and Rosie, and great-grandfather of Natasha. Much loved youngest brother of Barbara and Jan. A private celebration of John's life will be held on Monday 5th October, followed by a public gathering at the Whangamata Tennis Club, Barrowclough Road, Whangamata starting at 1pm. Messages to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020