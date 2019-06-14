|
|
|
LUCAS, John Desmond. On 10 June 2019 suddenly, aged 60. Much loved husband of Susan, dearly loved dad to Ethan and Abbey. Loved granddad of Ollie. Dearly loved brother of Carolyn, Janet and Shaun (UK). Always in our hearts. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Friday 21 June at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukemia and Blood Cancer NZ, would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 14 to June 15, 2019
