John Dearsly COX

John Dearsly COX Notice
COX, John Dearsly. Peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on Thursday the 17th of October 2019; aged 91 years. Most loving husband of the late Jean and a much loved father of Mary and Michael, Elizabeth and Chris, and George and Leonie. Cherished grandpa to Euan, Alyssa, Jessamy, Brad, Kurt, Cassie, Tasmin, Dean, Jasmine, Boy and great grandpa of Dallas, Philadelphia and Jericho. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the The Bible Society Private Bag 27 901 Marion Square Wellington 6141. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Harvest Christian Church, 3 Beach Road Papakura on Thursday the 24th of October at 11am. All communications to [email protected] .



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
