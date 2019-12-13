Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 p.m.
Christ Church (Anglican)
Manuaute Street
Taumarunui
HAINSWORTH, John Davidson. On December 10; 2019, peacefully at Taumarunui Hospital aged 82 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Vel. Treasured father, father-in-law and Poppa John of Glen and Deb, Sandie and Stu, Brett and Chelsea and their families. A Celebration and Memories of John's life will be held at Christ Church (Anglican) Manuaute Street, Taumarunui on Wednesday 18th December at 12.00 Noon followed by a private Cremation. John's family wish to acknowledge the wonderful staff at the Taumarunui Hospital for their care and compassion during John's final days. Communications to 16 Manson Street Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services F. D. A. N. Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
