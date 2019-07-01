|
WOODWARD, John David (David). Passed away suddenly on Friday 28th June 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn. Cherished Dad of Chrissy, Jacqui, Debi and Ang. Loved friend of Russell, Bob, Kevin and Gabby. Loved grandfather of his 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A funeral service for David will be held at the Taupo Yacht Club, Ferry Road, Taupo on Wednesday 3rd July at 1.00pm. Messages to the Woodward Family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019