Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John PARTRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David PARTRIDGE

Add a Memory
John David PARTRIDGE Notice
PARTRIDGE, John David. On 4 July 2020, peacefully at St Andrew's Village, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet Partridge. Loved father of Nicola, Roger, Jennifer and Christine and father-in-law of Lyndsey, Steve and Paul. Much loved grandfather of Jessica, Emily, Laura, Charles, Darien and Anthony. Loved sister of Margaret Hayman. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Friday, 10 July at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to St John New Zealand (www.stjohn.org.nz). Heartfelt thanks to the whole team at St Andrews, and to John's dedicated Medacs carers. Messages to the Partridge family c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland, 1742.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -