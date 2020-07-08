|
PARTRIDGE, John David. On 4 July 2020, peacefully at St Andrew's Village, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet Partridge. Loved father of Nicola, Roger, Jennifer and Christine and father-in-law of Lyndsey, Steve and Paul. Much loved grandfather of Jessica, Emily, Laura, Charles, Darien and Anthony. Loved sister of Margaret Hayman. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Friday, 10 July at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to St John New Zealand (www.stjohn.org.nz). Heartfelt thanks to the whole team at St Andrews, and to John's dedicated Medacs carers. Messages to the Partridge family c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland, 1742.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020