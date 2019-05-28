Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
John David (John) LANGTON

LANGTON, John David (John). On 24th May 2019, aged 74. Loving husband of Colleen, father of Kelly, Shane, Vanessa (deceased), and Christopher. Beloved brother of Joy & Tony. "Miss you my darling forever in my thoughts." Special thanks to the staff ward 16, Whangarei Hospital for the care of John. A service for John will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 12 noon, on Thursday, 30th May 2019. All communications to the 'Langton Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
