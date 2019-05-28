|
|
|
LANGTON, John David (John). On 24th May 2019, aged 74. Loving husband of Colleen, father of Kelly, Shane, Vanessa (deceased), and Christopher. Beloved brother of Joy & Tony. "Miss you my darling forever in my thoughts." Special thanks to the staff ward 16, Whangarei Hospital for the care of John. A service for John will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 12 noon, on Thursday, 30th May 2019. All communications to the 'Langton Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
Read More