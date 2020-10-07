|
HARGREAVES, John David. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital with family at his side on Sunday, 4th October 2020. Aged 82 Years. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 58 years. Beloved father of Kevin, Warren, Catherine, Murray, Richard and Rachel. Loved Grandfather to 21 Grandchildren and 9 Great- Grandchildren. Thanks to staff on Ward A2 and the Oncology Team at Waikato Public Hospital. A Memorial Service to celebrate John's life will be held at The Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Saturday, the 17th of October 2020, at 1:00pm. Donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Hargreaves Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020