Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Zenders
439 Ruakura Road
Newstead
John David FOSTER


1941 - 2019
John David FOSTER Notice
FOSTER, John David. Born 13 September 1941. Passed away peacefully on 14 November 2019 at Waikato Hospital after a brave battle. Dearly loved husband of Dot for 65 years. Much loved father and father- inlaw of Colin and Shona, Lynette and David Pearks, and Dinah. Adored Poppa of Lauren, Natalie, Danielle and Nicole. He was an amazing husband, father and Poppa who was much loved by his family and friends. How lucky we are to have had something that makes saying goodbye so hard. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Zenders, 439 Ruakura Road, Newstead at 1 pm, Wednesday 20 November 2019. Following the service a private cremation will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
