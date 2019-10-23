Home

BRAID, John David (Jack, David). Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 17th October 2019. Aged 91 years. Beloved husband of his "bonnie lass", the Late Thelma. Dearly loved Dad of Stephen, Nancie and Colin, and Rhonda and Phil. Loved grandad of Matthew, Jenna, and Michael and great granddad of Seth and Tyde, Charlie and Michaiah. A heartfelt thank you from his family to all the staff at Radius St Joan's Resthome and Hospital, Hamilton, for their dedication and compassionate care and kindness to our Dad. A private family farewell has taken place. All communications to The Braid Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434. "If there ever comes a day when we cannot be together we'll keep you in our hearts where you will stay forever."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
