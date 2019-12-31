|
|
|
WIGGLESWORTH, John Culyer ONZM. Passed away peacefully at home looking towards Rangitoto surrounded by his devoted family on 28 December 2019, aged 91. Beloved husband of Sondra for 65 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Anne and Murray, Jane and Nick, Paul and Lisa, Luke and Suzie, Craig and Shelley. Adored Papa/ Poppa of Hayley, Sam, Sarah, Jamie, Tom, Mandy, Jack, Lily, Max, Hugo, Toby, Charlotte and Oli. He was a true gentleman who will be greatly missed. A celebration of John's life will be held at St Mary's in Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell on Thursday, 9 January at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019