Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
John (Cookie) COOK

John (Cookie) COOK Notice
COOK, John (Cookie). On Friday, 24th July 2020, peacefully, at Maygrove Village Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband for 60 years of Betty. Loved father of Jacqui and the late Beverley. Loved Poppy of Matthew, Aimee, Natalie, Kala and Lani and their partners. Also Poppy of his great grandchildren Emma, Kayla and Josh; Rhyan and Eli; Savannah and Chase; Summer, Kaytanah and Jake and their partners. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, the 31st of July at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Maygrove Village Hospital for their loving care. All communications to "The Cook Family" PO Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020
