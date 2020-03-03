|
SPEAR, John Collier (John). Passed away on February 28, 2020. Loved husband of Alison, devoted father and father-in-law of Laura and Ben, Phillip and Viki and Richard. Loved Papa of Kaylee and Zoe, loved brother of Helen. John's service will be held Friday 6th March 2020 at St Andrews Anglican Church (100 St Andrew's Road, Epsom) at 10:30am. Messages can be written on the casket from 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cystic Fibrosis Auckland Branch can be made (Account : 12 3008 0216256 00).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020