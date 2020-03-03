Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
100 St Andrew's Road
Epsom
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John SPEAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Collier (John) SPEAR

Add a Memory
John Collier (John) SPEAR Notice
SPEAR, John Collier (John). Passed away on February 28, 2020. Loved husband of Alison, devoted father and father-in-law of Laura and Ben, Phillip and Viki and Richard. Loved Papa of Kaylee and Zoe, loved brother of Helen. John's service will be held Friday 6th March 2020 at St Andrews Anglican Church (100 St Andrew's Road, Epsom) at 10:30am. Messages can be written on the casket from 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cystic Fibrosis Auckland Branch can be made (Account : 12 3008 0216256 00).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -