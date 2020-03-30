Home

John Colledge BURNETT


1930 - 2020
John Colledge BURNETT Notice
BURNETT, John Colledge. Born 10 October 1930. Passed away peacefully at the Booms Lodge, Thames, on 28th March, 2020; in his 90th year. With sadness John was farewelled by Jean his wife for 62 years, daughters Sonia and Kerry and son-in-law Grant. Along with his grandchildren Gavin, Scott, Michael, Blair, and Melanie. Adios Amigo. Go in peace. A private cremation has been held. Due to the current situation a Memorial Service for John will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
