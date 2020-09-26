|
TIPPETT, John Claude. Passed away peacefully on 22 September 2020. Aged 84 years. Loving husband of Marie for 61 years. Loved Dad and Father in Law to Peter and Raewyn, Marcelle and Grant, Michael and Louisa. Grandad and Great Grandad to Alaric, Donovan, Renee, Bridgette and Anthony, Danae and Damien, and the extended family of Michael and Louisa. "Loved by all" A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 29th September 2020 at 11.00am. Due to current Restrictions limited numbers can attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020