|
|
|
WORTHINGTON, John Clarence. NZ Med Corp. 898618. Warrant Officer, Malaya. On Friday 7 February 2020 John passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Diana. Loved father and father in law of Stephen and Rachel, Lynette and Simon, Martin and Ange. Loving Poppa to his 8 grandchildren and 3 great grand children. "Free of pain, now pottering in his tool shed." According to John's wishes a private cremation has been held. All communications to the Worthington family c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020