Funeral
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Harewood Crematorium
John Christopher (Jack) TYNAN


1925 - 2020
John Christopher (Jack) TYNAN Notice
TYNAN, John Christopher (Jack). 5 December 1925 - 23 August 2020. Husband to Lois, father to Kristine, Mark and Peter, granpop to Jenny, Johnny, Scott and Rosie, brother to Eddie, Kitty and Mary (deceased). NZ Olympian #125 (Hockey-Melbourne 1956), cricketer and golfer. A proud Wellingtonian. Will be remembered fondly by family and friends and toasted frequently with 'just a thimbleful'. Funeral to be held at the Harewood Crematorium, Friday 28th August at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Johns Ambulance. www.stjohn.org. nz. Messages to the Tynan family can be sent c/- Simplicity Funerals, PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 25, 2020
