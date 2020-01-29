|
WILLIAMS, John Charles (J.C.). On Saturday 25th January 2020, with his precious daughter at his side. My Blue Eyed Boy from Bristol. A good, kind, and generous man. Dearly loved and cherished husband and best friend of Yvonne. Adored Dayid of Joanne, and friend to Greg. Best ever Grandad (Digger) of John, Courtney, and Kate. A man of honesty, caring for young and old. In life you took my hand, in death you take my heart. Rest peacefully my lovely, we will miss you. You'm the best Digger. A service for John will be held at Purewa All Saints Chapel, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday (tomorrow) at 10.00am. Sincere thanks for all the care and kindness he received from the Middlemore Hospital nursing staff. No flowers please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020