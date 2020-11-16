|
|
|
WARREN, John Charles. Passed away peacefully on the 13th of November 2020 aged 81. After many years of a very challenging illness. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Helen. Much loved father and father in law of Peter and Claire, David and Chris, Jane and Ken, Rosalind and the late Rodney. Much loved Grandad of Jono, Sarah, Jessica, Leah and James. A celebration of John's life will be held at Woodside Estate, Woodside Rd, Matangi, Hamilton on Wednesday 18th November at 2.00pm. Many thanks to Evelyn Page Retirement Village for their ongoing support. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns Ambulance would be greatly appreciated. All communication to The Warren Family c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020