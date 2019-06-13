Home

John Charles TURNBULL

John Charles TURNBULL Notice
TURNBULL, John Charles. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on June 12, 2019, aged 74. Much loved husband of Jocelyn (deceased) and Shirley, loved father and father-in-law of Andrea and Brett, Ian and Maddie, Gareth and Jodi. Loved Poppa of Janaya and Dannika, Jessica and Samantha, Meisha and Sharlie, Kylie and Jamie. Wonderful step-father of Katrina and Emerson, Travis and Deborah, Byron and Stacey, Natalie and Gareth and Poppa to 11 more grandchildren. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Destiny Church, 550 Te Rapa Rd, Hamilton on Saturday 15 June 2019 at 11 am, to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Hospice, PO Box 1092, Rotorua 3040 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2019
