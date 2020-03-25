|
LAND, John Charles Peter (Peter). Born June 14, 1927. Passed away on March 22, 2020. Peter Land died on Sunday morning, beside the river near his home in Whirinaki, Hokianga. He died alone within the natural world he loved so much, as he knew he must. Dressed in his Franciscan sulu, he went to the river one last time to await his Lord, and the Lord came for him. Rest now Peter, with your beloved Judith, beside the limpid pool in God's garden, where you and she will know peace for evermore - 'for it is in dying that we are born to eternal life'. Haere ra matua. There will be a ceremony at Peter's home at 10.00 on Wednesday 25th for family only, followed by burial at Rawene Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be confirmed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2020