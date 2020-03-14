|
|
|
CRESSWELL, John Charles Marshall. On 9th March 2020 after a short illness, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Nanette, loved father and father- in-law of Linda and John, Guy and Rose, and Victoria and Matthew. Loved grandfather of Kristin, Nicola, Michael, Natasha and Paige. Loved great- grandfather of Elijah, Isaac and Sailor. Privately cremated. So sadly missed. Communications to 14 Eaglebrook, Crook Road, Tamborine Mount. Queensland, 4272 Australia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020